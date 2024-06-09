Gameranx

Avowed Gets New Story Trailer, But No Release Date

The game was first revealed in 2020.

Avowed

Obsidian Entertainment revealed a new trailer today, highlighting both the game’s story and gameplay. Fans have been waiting for more news about the company’s first RPG since 2019, and although the title has now been confirmed for PC and Xbox Series X/S, no exact release date has been announced just yet.

Check out the new trailer for Avowed below:

“Explore Eora, a mysterious world first introduced in the Pillars of Eternity games,” the trailer’s description reads. “You’ll make your way on a perilous adventure through the diverse biomes of the Living Lands. Take on dangerous enemies with your sword and spell-casting abilities, and prepare to make important choices with hefty consequences.”

Avowed is still on track for a 2024 release.

[Story developing…]

