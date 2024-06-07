Borderlands 4 Just Might Be Announced Soon

The gaming world has been antsy waiting for the next Borderlands to be announced. This would be the fourth installment in the franchise and so far it is reported to be happening soon. This has been talked about a few times recently and with events like The Summer Games Fest being this weekend, it has many wondering if the announcement will finally be happening.

That are rumors that Borderlands 4 could be announced at Summer Games Fest this Friday, June 7 according to GameSpot. Something else that has been discussed is therre is a possibility that this could be announced ahead of the show then receiving a indepth look at the game during the Summer Games Fest show.

Previously this month, there was an announcement from 2K that they would be sharing about what they consider the “next iteration of a 2K Games franchise.” Many are speculating that that means the next Borderlands game could be what they are gearing up to annouce. So far, there have been a lot of rumors that the game has been in development, but nothing has been confirmed.

However, last year there was a leak that happened from a game developers Linkedin profile that showed Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland 2. A resume from a voice actor that Borderlands 4 on it, and while we don’t know if it is a typo or not, it is another hint at this game coming out.

Nothing has been finalized yet about whether or not this will actually happen, but hopefully we will see it this weekend in the show.