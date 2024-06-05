Call of Duty: Modern Warefare 3 and Warzone Update Patch Notes

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Call of Duty has been having a couple of eventful weeks. Not only was it announced that Black Ops 6 was real and it would be releasing later this year with a free day one Game Pass release, but that this coming up weekend – during the Summer Games Fest, there would be a Xbox Showcase followed up with a COD Showcase.
With all that being said, COD Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has received a update making many fixes and changes to the overall game. Below is a list of everything that was included in the patch notes.
GLOBAL
COD HQ
- Prompt to restart the game after changing your Activision ID now functions as expected.
MW3 MULTIPLAYER
UIX
- Bug Fixes
- While the Looping Killstreaks modifier is active (Season 4.0), the earn progress HUD widget will now reappear after earning the highest Killstreak.
- Corrected placeholder images in the Killstreaks and Equipment tabs of the Armory Unlocks menu.
- Addressed an exploit allowing Custom Mods to be saved with multiple Attachments equipped to a single category.
- Weekly Challenges menu now displays the correct Season 3 Camo name.
- Tokyo map now displays the correct name in the Combat Record.
PROGRESSION
- Critical Countdown DNA samples will no longer appear in Private Matches.
MODES
- Escort
- Joining a match in progress will no longer display an inaccurate timer.
- Infected
- Identity Theft Finishing Move now works as expected on Infected team members.
- Inaccurate Scores are no longer displayed when a match ends with few players.
- Fixed an issue causing matches to disconnect with a Connection Timed Out error.
Infected has returned to the Quick Play filter and Private Matches.
- One in the Chamber
- Fixed an issue causing poor performance during the Final Killcam.
WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS
Submachine Guns
- Superi 46
- Terminal V and Atoll-Z4 Suppressed Barrel Attachments now hide operator position from the minimap as intended.
Launchers
- RGL-80
- Decreased camera shake dealt to victims upon explosive damage by 60%.
KILLSTREAKS
- Cluster Mine
- Fixed an issue preventing kills from contributing to Killstreak earn progress while the Streaks Earn Streaks modifier is active (Season 4.0).
- DNA Bomb
- Players using Scorestreaks now earn the DNA Bomb at 25 Kills, as expected.
ZOMBIES
UIX
- Fixed an issue preventing Strike Team Operator customization after recruitment.
GAMEPLAY
- Sergeant’s Beret companion will no longer shoot the Server during a Ground Station contract.
- DNA samples for the Critical Countdown Event can now be collected in Dark Aether Rifts.
- Addressed an exploit bypassing Stash size limits involving Elder Sigils.
WARZONE GENERAL
- Warzone Rewards
- Under the Mode challenges, the Plunder challenge has been changed to “Complete 20 Plunder Games.”
GAMEPLAY
- Medical Cabinets
- Perk Packs can now drop from medical cabinets.
- Precision Airstrikes
- Precision Airstrikes have been reverted back to their previous functionality prior to Season 4.
WEAPONS
LIGHT MACHINE GUNS
WEAPONADJUSTMENTS
DG-58 LSW
- Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 27.
- Max Damage Range decreased to 17.78 meters, down from 29.21.
- New Damage Ranges Added
- Near-Mid Damage set to 27
- Near-Mid Damage Range set to 30.48 meters.
- Mid Damage set to 25
- Mid Damage Range set to 45.72 meters.
The DG-58 LSW was a bit too dominant at range, so we have introduced a gradual damage falloff which keeps it competitive at those close-mid encounters, but now falls off slightly as you approach those long range fights.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue causing the Bomb Drone UI to remain on the players screen.
- Fixed an issue preventing controller players from opening the “Manage Party” function when their squad is full.