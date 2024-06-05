Call of Duty: Modern Warefare 3 and Warzone Update Patch Notes

More Call of Duty content on the way.

Call of Duty has been having a couple of eventful weeks. Not only was it announced that Black Ops 6 was real and it would be releasing later this year with a free day one Game Pass release, but that this coming up weekend – during the Summer Games Fest, there would be a Xbox Showcase followed up with a COD Showcase.

With all that being said, COD Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has received a update making many fixes and changes to the overall game. Below is a list of everything that was included in the patch notes.

GLOBAL

COD HQ

Prompt to restart the game after changing your Activision ID now functions as expected.

MW3 MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Bug Fixes While the Looping Killstreaks modifier is active (Season 4.0), the earn progress HUD widget will now reappear after earning the highest Killstreak. Corrected placeholder images in the Killstreaks and Equipment tabs of the Armory Unlocks menu. Addressed an exploit allowing Custom Mods to be saved with multiple Attachments equipped to a single category. Weekly Challenges menu now displays the correct Season 3 Camo name. Tokyo map now displays the correct name in the Combat Record.



PROGRESSION

Critical Countdown DNA samples will no longer appear in Private Matches.

MODES

Escort Joining a match in progress will no longer display an inaccurate timer.

Infected Identity Theft Finishing Move now works as expected on Infected team members. Inaccurate Scores are no longer displayed when a match ends with few players. Fixed an issue causing matches to disconnect with a Connection Timed Out error.



Infected has returned to the Quick Play filter and Private Matches.

One in the Chamber Fixed an issue causing poor performance during the Final Killcam.



WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

Submachine Guns

Superi 46 Terminal V and Atoll-Z4 Suppressed Barrel Attachments now hide operator position from the minimap as intended.



Launchers

RGL-80 Decreased camera shake dealt to victims upon explosive damage by 60%.



KILLSTREAKS

Cluster Mine Fixed an issue preventing kills from contributing to Killstreak earn progress while the Streaks Earn Streaks modifier is active (Season 4.0).

DNA Bomb Players using Scorestreaks now earn the DNA Bomb at 25 Kills, as expected.



ZOMBIES

UIX

Fixed an issue preventing Strike Team Operator customization after recruitment.

GAMEPLAY

Sergeant’s Beret companion will no longer shoot the Server during a Ground Station contract.

DNA samples for the Critical Countdown Event can now be collected in Dark Aether Rifts.

Addressed an exploit bypassing Stash size limits involving Elder Sigils.

WARZONE GENERAL

Warzone Rewards Under the Mode challenges, the Plunder challenge has been changed to “Complete 20 Plunder Games.”



GAMEPLAY

Medical Cabinets Perk Packs can now drop from medical cabinets.

Precision Airstrikes Precision Airstrikes have been reverted back to their previous functionality prior to Season 4.



WEAPONS

LIGHT MACHINE GUNS

WEAPONADJUSTMENTS

DG-58 LSW

Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 27.

Max Damage Range decreased to 17.78 meters, down from 29.21.

New Damage Ranges Added Near-Mid Damage set to 27 Near-Mid Damage Range set to 30.48 meters. Mid Damage set to 25 Mid Damage Range set to 45.72 meters.



The DG-58 LSW was a bit too dominant at range, so we have introduced a gradual damage falloff which keeps it competitive at those close-mid encounters, but now falls off slightly as you approach those long range fights.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing the Bomb Drone UI to remain on the players screen.

Fixed an issue preventing controller players from opening the “Manage Party” function when their squad is full.