Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Call of Duty: Modern Warefare 3 and Warzone Update Patch Notes

by

More Call of Duty content on the way.

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]

Call of Duty has been having a couple of eventful weeks. Not only was it announced that Black Ops 6 was real and it would be releasing later this year with a free day one Game Pass release, but that this coming up weekend – during the Summer Games Fest, there would be a Xbox Showcase followed up with a COD Showcase.

With all that being said, COD Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has received a update making many fixes and changes to the overall game. Below is a list of everything that was included in the patch notes.

GLOBAL

COD HQ

  • Prompt to restart the game after changing your Activision ID now functions as expected.

MW3 MULTIPLAYER

UIX

  • Bug Fixes
    • While the Looping Killstreaks modifier is active (Season 4.0), the earn progress HUD widget will now reappear after earning the highest Killstreak.
    • Corrected placeholder images in the Killstreaks and Equipment tabs of the Armory Unlocks menu.
    • Addressed an exploit allowing Custom Mods to be saved with multiple Attachments equipped to a single category.
    • Weekly Challenges menu now displays the correct Season 3 Camo name.
    • Tokyo map now displays the correct name in the Combat Record.
ALSO READ  Hades 2: How To Get Marble And How To Use It

PROGRESSION

  • Critical Countdown DNA samples will no longer appear in Private Matches.

MODES

  • Escort
    • Joining a match in progress will no longer display an inaccurate timer.
  • Infected
    • Identity Theft Finishing Move now works as expected on Infected team members.
    • Inaccurate Scores are no longer displayed when a match ends with few players.
    • Fixed an issue causing matches to disconnect with a Connection Timed Out error.

Infected has returned to the Quick Play filter and Private Matches.

  • One in the Chamber
    • Fixed an issue causing poor performance during the Final Killcam.

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

Submachine Guns

  • Superi 46
    • Terminal V and Atoll-Z4 Suppressed Barrel Attachments now hide operator position from the minimap as intended.
ALSO READ  Rumor: God Of War Ragnarok PC (And PlayStation Showcase) Is Coming Very Soon

Launchers

  • RGL-80
    • Decreased camera shake dealt to victims upon explosive damage by 60%.

KILLSTREAKS

  • Cluster Mine
    • Fixed an issue preventing kills from contributing to Killstreak earn progress while the Streaks Earn Streaks modifier is active (Season 4.0).
  • DNA Bomb
    • Players using Scorestreaks now earn the DNA Bomb at 25 Kills, as expected.

ZOMBIES

UIX

  • Fixed an issue preventing Strike Team Operator customization after recruitment.

GAMEPLAY

  • Sergeant’s Beret companion will no longer shoot the Server during a Ground Station contract.
  • DNA samples for the Critical Countdown Event can now be collected in Dark Aether Rifts.
  • Addressed an exploit bypassing Stash size limits involving Elder Sigils.

WARZONE GENERAL

  • Warzone Rewards
    • Under the Mode challenges, the Plunder challenge has been changed to “Complete 20 Plunder Games.”

GAMEPLAY

  • Medical Cabinets
    • Perk Packs can now drop from medical cabinets.
  • Precision Airstrikes
    • Precision Airstrikes have been reverted back to their previous functionality prior to Season 4.
ALSO READ  Rumor: PlayStation Showcase Could Happen In September

WEAPONS

LIGHT MACHINE GUNS

WEAPONADJUSTMENTS

DG-58 LSW

  • Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 27.
  • Max Damage Range decreased to 17.78 meters, down from 29.21.
  • New Damage Ranges Added
    • Near-Mid Damage set to 27
    • Near-Mid Damage Range set to 30.48 meters.
    • Mid Damage set to 25
    • Mid Damage Range set to 45.72 meters.

The DG-58 LSW was a bit too dominant at range, so we have introduced a gradual damage falloff which keeps it competitive at those close-mid encounters, but now falls off slightly as you approach those long range fights.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue causing the Bomb Drone UI to remain on the players screen.
  • Fixed an issue preventing controller players from opening the “Manage Party” function when their squad is full.
Category: Tag: , ,

About Faith Lane