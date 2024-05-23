Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Has Been Officially Announced

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has officially been announced after many teases and leaks online about this possibly happening. Just yesterday, we got a tease from a digital television screen to then share that the game might be announced this month instead of waiting until June when the Xbox showcase is. However, there is to be a whole show after the Xbox showcase that is seemingly going to be dedicated to COD.

A dark new chapter of the Black Ops franchise begins. Call of Duty: #BlackOps6 pic.twitter.com/db3lPR0ibI — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 23, 2024

“A dark new chapter of the Black Ops franchise begins,” says the Twitter post, “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.” This image is really close to the one that was shared just yesterday from CharlieIntel, which is a leaker for COD, known to usually always be right. The pictures shared also seem to show that this seemingly will be the Gulf War game we have been teased about.

There isn’t a ton to go off of but on June 9, players can expect to get a deeper dive into the game during the Xbox Games Showcase according to IGN. The image we are now seeing to advertise the new game is also the same one that was used to tease the aftershow which many thought would be COD related until later it was announced as so.

For now, that is all we know. Gamers will need to check into the Xbox Game Showcase to learn more about the new Black Ops 6 game as not much more as been announced other than it is happening.