Palworld Might Need To Change Up Their Enemy Camps

Palworld has been still very succesful even though its numbers dropped recently as the high it was flying on died down to just the players who still have pure interest in playing the game. With that being said, players have just now recnetly been able to play the game on Xbox without experiencing half of the problems they were at first.

Enemy camps are actually really good to find in Palworld as they allow players to be able to get resources from them as well as Pals. Players will see these camps and they will see the player as a threat so it will begin a battle where the player has to win against the pals and enemies at the camp or capture them.

When defeating a camp, players will have the ability to capture pals without needing to spend any of their crafted spheres, while defeating enemies they drop ammo, gold, spheres, and other materials, and after them being defeated overtime they will respawn with a different type of Pal.

Something that GameRant has pointed out is the fact that all of the locations remain the same no matter how many times a player defeats them they will continue to respawn in the same location, this can be due to the placement of the player’s base location as well. Some players have pointed out how this doesn’t keep the game exciting and how it should possibly be changed to where they spawn a bit more randomly.

Palworld is avaliable on Xbox Series X/S and PC.