Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door Gets Special NSO Icons

The day has finally come! After almost twenty years of waiting, an upgraded version of Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door has arrived on Nintendo Switch, and you can get it RIGHT NOW! Seriously, what are you waiting for? It’s only one of the greatest RPGs ever made! Okay, we’ll calm down for a bit to talk about what brought you here today. As you might have seen, Nintendo is doing all it can to hype up the game’s release and entice players to show their love for it. If you like having special avatar icons on Nintendo Switch Online, The Big N has you covered for the newly released title.

As you can see below, a set of icons will be released in waves over the course of the next month. Wave 1, featuring Mario and Gombella, is out now, with the next three waves will be released in subsequent weeks. A nice swath of characters from the RPG are represented, and knowing Nintendo, they’ll drop even more icons down the line:

Redeem your #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #PaperMarioTheThousandYearDoor, available until 6/19 at 6pm PT. Icon elements will be refreshed each week. #NintendoSwitchOnline #MissionsAndRewards



Learn more: https://t.co/PlE0pYETne pic.twitter.com/g3lA5cKJSG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 23, 2024

As for what makes this upgrade of Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door so special, it’s arguably because it’s on the Nintendo Switch. Gamers haven’t been able to play the game since it was on the Nintendo GameCube. Ironically, the original entry in the franchise is on Nintendo Switch Online via the Expansion Pack, but not the sequel. So, for many, this is the opportunity to play the beloved classic for the first time in years. Or, for the younger generation of gamers, the first opportunity to play it ever!

That’s not to say there aren’t upgrades within the title, as it would’ve been foolish not to upgrade. First off, the game’s graphics, animations and effects have been upgraded to fit the HD system. There are even rumors that the game could get a 4K upgrade on the next Nintendo system!

Then, small quality-of-life upgrades help make the game stand out even further. There’s the “Partner Ring,” which will let you swap your companion character out more quickly, as well as new art and audio galleries for you to unlock.

Speaking of audio, they also upgraded the game’s soundtrack to fit the new system. However, via a special badge, you revert to the GameCube style should you desire.

Either way, the game is a fun experience from top to bottom, and whether you’re a veteran of Rogueport or a newcomer, this game will keep you entertained for a good amount of time.