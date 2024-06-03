PlayStation VR2 PC Adapter Unveiled By Sony

It’s always interesting when the rumors you hear come true. Last week, we reported that there was a good chance that a PC adapter for the PlayStation VR2 was going to be announced soon. Sure enough, just a few days after stating that, PlayStation posted on its blog that this would happen and would be released on August 7th. That means that those who have the headset will be able to not just plug it into their PC but also play a wealth of VR titles from the Steam library. That’s a big deal, as there are many big-name titles that will officially be open to PlayStation players.

On the blog, they noted what you will need to make this new setup work:

“To start, players will need to purchase a PlayStation VR2 PC adapter, which will be available for an estimated retail price of $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 at select retailers and direct.playstation.com where available. Players will also need a commercially available DisplayPort cable (sold separately) that is compatible with DisplayPort 1.4, as well as a Steam account and a PC that meets the minimum requirements.”

If you’re keeping track, that means you’re going to need three different items to make this work. But if you’re willing to go that far for this, by all means. The team also warned players that their headset’s visuals for the PC titles will depend on the PC itself. So you might need to boost that so you can get the most out of your VR2.

Oh, but that’s not the only drawback here, as they were willingly admitting that some of the best features of the headset wouldn’t work with PC games:

“PS VR2 was designed from the ground up specifically for PS5 – so you’ll notice that some key features, like HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback (other than rumble), are not available when playing on PC.”

They do note that there are some features that the PC will inherently allow the headset to do while gaming, but whether that warrants going through all this trouble to make it work with PC games is debatable.

This is just one of many moves that Sony is doing to try and make more of a profit with its gaming platforms. The PlayStation VR 2 has not done well since its launch in 2023, and they’re likely hoping that this PC feature will bring more to the table.