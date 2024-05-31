Take-Two GTA’s Parent Company Talks About AI Helping Efficiently

Take-Two which is the parent comapny of Rockstar Games as well as GTA 6 which is one of their next games in a popualr franchise, has talked about how AI can be used to help them complete tasks that are “time consuming” and “costly,” The CEO of Take-Two Strauss Zelnick has shared his thoughts on AI and how it could impact the overall video game industry according to GameSpot.

“Generative AI will allow us to do a bunch of things more efficiently, so we’ll turn out attention to other things. Those other things will probably still be costly and time-consuming,” he shared. “I don’t think for a minute that generative AI is going to reduce employment. That’s crazy. That’s actually crazy. It’s not going to make people irrelevant. It’s going to change the nature of certain forms of employment. And that’s a good thing.”

“When was the last time you ran into someone who said, ‘It’s horrible. I can’t get a job as a farmer. I’m trying. I’m unemployed. There are no farming jobs for me,'” he said.

However, there are concerns of more people losing jobs due to AI, which has already happened in many other parts of the world and with so many video game companies laying off employees it is concerning to feel like it is already happening – a time when robots take over.

“These are competent people who are highly educated. Better jobs came along that probably pay them more. I’m in a WhatsApp chat with a bunch of Silicon Valley CEOs and the conventional wisdom out there is that AI is going to make us all unemployed. It is just the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. The history of productivity tools is that it increases employment. It increases value. It increases yield. It enhances growth. All of these things will happen,” he also shared.

“Those efficiencies were created, and allowed us to turn our attention to more complex activities that continue to engage and delight consumers,” he continues. “It’s not going to allow someone to say, ‘Please develop the competitor to Grand Theft Auto that’s better than Grand Theft Auto’, and then they just send it out and ship it digitally and that will be that. People will try, but that won’t happen,” Zelnick said.