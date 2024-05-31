Silent Hill 2 Gets New Gameplay Footage During Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission

There have been quite a few Silent Hill franchise fans calling this IP dead in the water. For years, they have waited for Konami to bring this series back into the limelight, and despite their hopes, Konami left the franchise dormant. But after years of waiting, that is no longer the case. Silent Hill is trying to make a comeback, and its biggest contender to release in the marketplace is the remake of Silent Hill 2.

Konami might have used an in-house team to deliver the original few installments, but that’s not going to be the same case for the remake. We already knew that the Bloober Team would be responsible for the remake of Silent Hill 2. Today, during the Sony State of Play, we were given a release date trailer. But post-State of Play, we were given an extended look during the Silent Hill Transmission.

The last time we had a Silent Hill Transmission was a video highlighting a few Silent Hill projects and a movie. But this time, the folks at Konami wanted to focus on Silent Hill 2. As mentioned, we had a release date trailer for the State of Play, which gave a little more gameplay footage. This time around, we’re getting something much more substantial. We’re not only getting gameplay footage but also looking at some additional characters that you’ll be meeting in the game, such as Laura, a small child who is mysteriously roaming around the town of Silent Hill.

Beyond that, we also got a little more insight into what you can expect if you go for a pre-order. Those who purchase just the standard edition of the game will get some masks that you can toss on in-game. However, a deluxe edition includes a digital soundtrack, a digital artbook, and an exclusive Pyramid Head-style mask. You’ll also have a 48-hour early access to the game. You can view the video in full below if you missed the transmission.

Players can expect the game to drop on October 8, 2024 for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms.