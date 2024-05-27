Rumor Suggests New Fortnite Skins In The Works

Fortnite is always adding new skins to the game, sometimes with some of the most popular franchises at the time as well. Recently, there has been a bunch of items players can unlock that relates to many different franchises and collaborations across the game. As of right now, players are able to get skins inspired by Mad Max, which is a huge influence for this recent season, and also Fallout, which has also inspired this season as well.

There are still a lot left to come, including a possible Lethal Company skin that will be added to the game as well. With all that being said, a recent Reddit post is suggesting that there might be a lot more collaborations ahead within the coming months for Fortnite, after a survey was shared online.

The Reddit post links to a Twitter post that was shared online by HYPEX which is a well known Fortnite leaker account. They are well known for usually being right within the Fortnite community about leaked content that is coming to the game. The survery mentions many different collaborations that players can answer they would like to see within the game.

The list that was shared in the linked image includes franchises like The Boys, The Sims, Splatoon, Freddy Fazbear, Overwatch, Spider-Man, Castlevania, and many more. It is not confirmed if any of these are coming to the game but it would be cool if some of them did. For now, we know a possible Marvel collaboration or season might be ahead of us after the leaked roadmap was shared earlier this year.