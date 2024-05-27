Rumor: PlayStation Showcase Could Happen In September

The time of the year for people to share about possible leaks and rumors never ends, but it is almost time for Sony to announce when their State of Play will take place sharing about all the new games that the company will be releasing in the coming months. Xbox has already announced theirs for June, as well as Nintendo having announced their Direct as well, which usually means Sony is not far behind.

However, it seems players and leakers are becoming desperate to know when the State of Play will be held, with rumors going around online that just don’t make sense, but this one might be right – we can never fully know for sure. According to this rumor on Reddit, players believe that the PlayStation showcase is happening in September with a State of Play happening this week. Although, the rumor was removed from Reddit, but in the comments there are people saying the link went to a tweet which was a picture of another tweet which sounds like a stretch to what the leak actually is.

One commenter even says, “this dude is safe guessing a little bit of everything.” A rumor stating when the State of Play would be without much proof that we can see is a rough thing to try to and guess, and September is a far ways away to where there is no way to even know what that month looks like as far as showcases.

For now, we don’t know when the next State of Play will be, but hopefully we will know soon.