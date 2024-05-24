Armored Core 7 Could Happen, Says Hidetaka Miyazaki

In an interview with IGN Japan, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki confirmed that he has no intention of abandoning the popular Armored Core series, stressing that the franchise is “very important” to FromSoftware. The last entry in the series, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, was released last year to high praise. It was the first Armored Core game in a decade.

“We have a strong will to continue [the series] in the future,” Miyazaki said. “I believe Armored Core 6 was a success. On the other hand, not everything was perfect, and there is still room for improvement. So, I have no intention of stopping there.”

Although no concrete details have been revealed about the future of the franchise, longtime fans are breathing a sigh of relief knowing that more mecha-based combat is in the cards.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon was released on August 25, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Players take control of an expert pilot in control of a powerful mech known as an Armored Core and must fight their way through arena battles. It remains the highest-selling entry in the series, selling over 2.8 million copies by October 2023.

Currently, FromSoftware is busy with the upcoming release of the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree set to drop on June 21. A new story trailer was released last week.

“Guided by Empyrean Miquella, players are beckoned to the Land of Shadow, a place obscured by the Erdtree where the goddess Marika first set foot,” reads a description of the DLC on Elden Ring’s official website. “In these strange new lands, players discover the dark secrets of the world as they meet others who follow in Miquella’s footsteps with ulterior motives.”