Devolver Digital Announces Date for Birthday-Themed Direct

Indie publisher Devolver Digital has announced the date for this year’s summer showcase. Scheduled to take place on June 7 at 5 PM PST–immediately following Summer Game Fest–this year’s event is themed as a birthday party for the company’s goofy mascot Volvy.

The presentation will last for around 20 minutes and will include updates, release dates, and new game reveals. Details are scarce at the moment, but we’ll find out more in just a few weeks. At the moment, the publisher has games like Baby Steps, Anger Foot, and Eitr on the docket, so one or more of these may pop up during the show.

“Volvy’s 15th Birthday Party is a short but sweet opportunity to gather around your loved ones and celebrate gaming’s favorite mascot without anything weird happening, so tune in for the totally normal festivities,” Devolver says.

There are plenty of presentations to look forward to next month, including Guerrilla’s Collective Online Showcase on June 6, and the Access-Ability Showcase and Summer Game Fest on June 7. The Xbox Games Showcase is scheduled for June 9, followed by a Call of Duty direct.

Earlier this month, co-founder of Devolver Digital Nigel Lowrie spoke about the current struggles of the gaming industry in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz.

“We want everyone to do well, but the fact remains it’s competition for time and competition for getting in front of people. It’s getting tougher and tougher to set yourself apart and make a clear argument as to why you should spend time with this game versus that game, for sure,” Lowrie said.

“I’m pretty proud of the fact that we’ve kept our culture intact. The motivations of what makes us happy, share price isn’t number one. It’s making sure our developers are happy and that we’re putting out quality games. And things like share price and revenue or whatever follows, as long as we continue on the path we’re on.”

Last year, Devolver acquired the Oregon-based indie studio Doinksoft before grabbing the Washington-based studio System Era Softworks, known for Astroneer.