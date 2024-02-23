Ubisoft Is “Far From Being Done” With Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown

This title stood out as an early critical hit for Ubisoft's 2024.

Ubisoft has shared a special message about their January release, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Game Director Mounir Radi shared this video message on Twitter via the official Prince of Persia Twitter account:

“Hi everyone!

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was released a few weeks ago.

In the name of the dev team, here at Ubisoft Montpellier I wanted to thank you. Thank you for all the love.

It means the world to us, seeing you enjoy your time with the game just as much as we do.

Which is why I’m especially pleased to let you know that we are far from being done.

We’ve got some cool pans for the coming months. These plans include free updates, adding more content and modes. Modes for you to challenge, explore & enjoy.

Our first free update is coming soon. And in the meantime, I would recommend you to train with Artaban.

And maybe, try to beat the game in Immortal mode.These skills could come in very handy.

So, stay tuned and see you soon!”

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown emerged as the surprise critical hit for 2024. It seemed expectations were not that high for what most fans assumed was just another 2D platformer, which seemed like a throwback to the original Prince of Persia.

But as much as fans forget that that original Prince of Persia had gameplay elements comparable to a Metroid or The Legend of Zelda game, no one anticipated that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was actually a Metroidvania style game, and a very good one.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown did not have to muddle in roguelike or procedurally generated elements either; Ubisoft Montpellier, one of the oldest of Ubisoft’s studios, flexed their experience in 2D game design with this title.

Prior 2D games that the studio had made in recent years where Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends, so it wasn’t like they were going into this blind. As for sales, Insider Gaming’s report claimed that the title had reached 300,000 players and made $ 15 million, which is definitely below what the title deserves. But we should remind readers that this data has yet to be confirmed by Ubisoft.

It’s a hopeful sign that the upcoming remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time will be just as accomplished, if not more so. That project originally went to Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune, but under development issues, was transferred over to their other veteran studio, Ubisoft Montreal.

You can watch Radi’s full message below.

From our dev team to you, thank you truly. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/OUDWYSLXAk — Prince of Persia™: The Lost Crown (@princeofpersia) February 22, 2024