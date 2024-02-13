Chelsea Green Talks Finally Getting To Be In WWE 2K24

The wrestling landscape has been in a “unique” place since the start of 2024, and just when you think you know where a promotion is going, something happens, and things go quickly off the rails or in a direction you never expected. Almost every major promotion has had a shakeup or two over the last six weeks, and so talking about something stable like WWE 2K24 is a rarity. Thankfully, that’s what we’re talking about right now. Specifically, we’re talking about one of the stars in the game, Chelsea Green. While her “arrival” in the game might not seem like much, it’s actually a journey several years in the making.

The reason for this is that she’s been trying to be a part of WWE in the long term for some time. She was a part of their TV series seeking out new wrestlers in 2018 but didn’t win. Then, she did get to be a part of the roster, but injuries and other elements led to her being released. She would go on to other promotions where she would show off her skills, and eventually, got hired back by WWE, using a unique “Karen” character to get over with fans and management, and now, she’s a key part of the women’s roster.

But another element to her story is that she was used as a “model” for the previous 2K titles. Specifically, she would do the motion capture for other WWE women’s wrestlers so that their moves and mannerisms could be put into the games. However, with WWE 2K24, she’s finally getting to be a character, and ComicBook.com caught up with her to talk about the “full circle” moment of it all:

“It really is a full circle moment, that’s the perfect way to describe it. It’s such a cherry on top of the amazing year that I’ve already had coming into WWE and kind of taking off so quickly. In 2017 I did mocap in California for so many WWE Superstars and at the time I was doing it, I was so sad that I wasn’t part of the WWE roster or the NXT roster. So now looking back, I mean, one thing I will say is I am dying to know who did my mocap.”

While we don’t know who did her mocap, most agree that her character model is spot-on to Chelsea and her “lavish outfits.” You can play as Chelsea or various other WWE superstars when the game arrives on March 8th on console and PC.