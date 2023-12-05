Xbox Game Pass Could Have A Surprise Announcement At The Game Awards

The Xbox Game Pass subscription has been a hit for Xbox Series X/S console owners. It’s a great way to open up access to a vast collection of video games. However, some are wondering if we might get a few surprise announcements for the service later in the week. We have The Game Awards set for this Thursday, and that should hold for plenty of exciting announcements. But Microsoft, in particular, is hopeful that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will tune into the stream. As noted by Tom Warren, advertisements are going out to get subscribers aware of the streaming event.

It would be surprising to find some gamers who are unaware of The Game Awards at this point. The streaming event has kept fans tuned to see what titles take home various awards and what the new game reveals pop up. There are plenty of brand-new reveals during The Game Awards to keep players excited about the next calendar year. While we don’t know just what might be featured, Microsoft’s Xbox looks to be making an appearance. Tom Warren took to their X social media account to alert fans that advertisements are going out to get Xbox Game Pass subscribers to tune into The Game Awards, which has some speculation that there are plenty of new reveals related to the subscription service.

Microsoft is telling Xbox Game Pass subscribers to watch the Game Awards on Thursday ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mNC8fDkaKg — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 4, 2023

One popular rumor lately is that Baldur’s Gate 3 could be revealed for the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. If you don’t recall, this game was a massive hit already on PC and PlayStation 5 platforms. However, the development team couldn’t get an Xbox version of the game ready in time for its release alongside the PlayStation 5 port. As a result, the game has been pushed back, with developers suggesting we would have it before December wraps. Some fans think we might see Baldur’s Gate 3 announced for the Xbox Series X/S for the Xbox Game Pass during The Game Awards. That would be a massive reveal as this title blew up online, and Xbox fans have been waiting to get their hands on a copy.

Of course, there’s potential that none of the games unveiled are meant to be Xbox Game Pass additions. After all, some Microsoft first-party games are nominated for various awards. For instance, Forza Motorsport is nominated for the best racing games category. So perhaps seeing these games nominated or even winning their category could persuade players to try them out after the award ceremony ends. Fortunately, the event is just a couple of days away, so we don’t have to wait too long to see if there are any surprise reveals for the Xbox service.