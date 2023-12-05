Top Upcoming Space Strategy Games of 2024

While strategy games aren’t the “biggest thing” in our gaming world, they are often incredibly deep titles, as you’ll see with the games below.

#2 Homeworld 3

This RTS series is known for its deep strategy due to how you control fleets of ships and can command them however you want.

Will you only build ships that have overwhelming power? Perhaps you’ll build a fleet that can defend and support each other no matter the opponent? Or will you go light and fast and have a swarm of ships that can take on enemies in all directions? With each battle, regardless of who you face, your command skills will be put to the test.

Plus, there’s a deep storyline that continues the plot of the last game. So you’ll have plenty to do.

#1 Barkhan

There have been clashes over lands in the past, but in Barkhan, you’ll be one of three factions that go to a remote world trying get the materials that are buried beneath the sands. The strategies you’ll employ in this game won’t just be about the ways you conduct battle, but which faction you’ll choose to go to battle with!

Your first option is the “Clan of Power,” who tries to overwhelm their foes with incredible weaponry on their vehicles. Your second option is the “Clan of Will,” who use a mixture of precise actions and dominant speed to overwhelm foes before they can react.

Finally, there’s the “Clan of Trickery,” who use stealth and advanced technology to get the foe before they can get them back!