Star Ocean The Second Story R Team Thanks Fans For Getting Remake

November has been a busy month for gaming, and the RPG side of gamers has definitely been fulfilled, given the two remakes that were destined to be released this month. Tomorrow will see the arrival of a beloved Nintendo RPG remake with Mario, while two weeks ago, we got the arrival of a classic PS1 title getting the 2.5HD treatment by Square Enix. We speak of Star Ocean The Second Story R, which has been getting lots of praise since its arrival on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game’s producer posted a message online to celebrate its launch and the fan response.

The message was put on the official Star Ocean Twitter handle, where Producer Kei Komaki thanked fans for playing it and leaving positive messages about the title. He noted that many had reached out to the team and said that Star Ocean The Second Story R was their first time playing the franchise, which made the producer happy, as it meant more people might try out the series in the future. Komaki noted that he would love more people to try out this entry and to show off the game to friends, even if it’s just the free demo that is available!

Please read this special message from the producer of #StarOcean The Second Story R, Kei Komaki! #SO2R pic.twitter.com/Yk10cXCUCo — STAR OCEAN (@StarOcean) November 15, 2023

While we don’t know the sales of the remake just yet, we do know that it was very well-received by critics at launch. They praised the enhanced graphics, the new twists to the battle system, and other elements that helped make the game shine despite being quite old.

The game focuses on two characters: Claude C. Kenny and Rena. The former is from a spacefaring civilization and accidentally ends up in an “underdeveloped world” of might and magic, where he meets Rena. Little do they realize that their “fated meeting” would kick off a prophecy that would lead to them saving the universe! You know, no biggie. The fun “twist” is that you can choose to play Claude or Rena as the “primary protagonist” and have different things happen via their viewpoints.

Some different scenes and fights will happen because of that, and different recruits one can get for their party, which can eventually lead to 99 different endings in the title!

The series’ fans consider the title the best entry in the franchise. So you can imagine their excitement when the remake was announced. Whether this means the franchise as a whole will continue remains to be seen.