New Switch 2 Rumors: Is Nintendo Going Back To Releasing Two Devices?

Nintendo has managed the trick of selling two consoles at the same time before, but not like this.

We have some new rumors about Nintendo’s upcoming console plans, that are difficult to verify, but certainly fun to think about.

We had previously covered Nintendo Switch rumors from For_Ataraxia. Again, the reason that their rumors are being taken seriously is the knowledge that Nintendo does some manufacturing in Korea, so its credible that a source in Korea received word from companies or factories building parts of these upcoming consoles.

And I meant consoles because that is what For_Ataraxia is claiming now. To review, in their previous rumor, For_Ataraxia claimed that Nintendo is working on a hybrid console called the Nintendo Super Play.

Today, they shared these tweets. Please note that we are reliant on Google Translate for these translations.

“The controller of Switch 2 is not made of plastic

Existing switch problems such as tilt, malfunction, etc. solved with different* circuit boards

*Note: This seems to be the difference from Switch 1.”

This appears to be referring to Joy-Con drift. For Switch owners who know about this issue well, they may be aware that the most reliable fix is to replace the analog sticks completely. There was a lot of speculation that Nintendo’s solution should be to switch to hall effect sticks. This seems to suggest that Nintendo identified the design flaw in the circuit boards themselves, and made the according changes.

“Nintendo Super Play (pseudonym) has two or more screens

It will operate similarly to Samsung’s Fold or be a separate monitor that communicates wirelessly.”

This tweet seems to be alluding to that patent that we saw emerge last week. That patent seemed to show a 3DS like device, with a top and bottom screen. However, this new patent allows the two parts to split in two and keep working, and allowing for multiplayer.

For_Ataraxia’s comparison to the Samsung Fold is certainly interesting. It suggests that Nintendo has considered how Samsung and other companies worked on foldables, and came up with their own response to it, as the Super Play.

“The next-generation Switch is scheduled to be released in the second half of 2024

RAM is 8GB, screen is 1080p LCD

Nintendo saw the potential of the 7-inch screen through the OLED model, and the Switch 2 is also equipped with a screen larger than 7 inches.

Switch 2 won’t be released under the SuperPlay name”

Lastly, For_Ataraxia has details about the Switch 2, which is not the Nintendo Super Play. The Super Play is apparently also a hybrid device; AKA it will stream to TVs in some way, but the Switch 2 will also exist.

According to For_Ataraxia, the Switch 2 will have 8 GB RAM and a 1080p LCD bigger than 7 inches. 8 GB RAM is lower than PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but the same as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The main news here, it seems, is Nintendo’s plans to return to selling two different consoles. They managed to sustain this trick for most of their time as a game company, but it’s a tricky proposition. They can’t launch both of them too close to each other, but they can certainly announce such plans at the same time.

For now, Nintendo’s future is certain for them but still uncertain for us. It would certainly be interesting to see them selling two different platforms again.