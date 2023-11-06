Fornite OG Helps Set Massive Record For Epic Games Title

When it comes to Epic Games, they could literally retire right now off all the money that Fortnite brought them. Seriously, it’s one of the most successful video games of all time, and it wasn’t meant to be that way! Epic Games famously “ripped off” another title so that they could use what they did to try and bolster their gaming numbers, and it worked. Fast forward to now, and the title has been running well for six years, has had plenty of seasons with game-changing content, and isn’t stopping anytime soon. But Epic Games decided Fortnite OG was the way to go next, which paid off hugely.

The point of the content was to harken back to the original maps, items, and even modes that helped set the game up for success, and apparently, people REALLY wanted to play that way. As the game’s official Twitter handle noted, the arrival of Fortnite OG brought in 44 million players in a single day on November 4th. That was a Saturday, just so you know, and the number of hours those people played on that day was staggering, to say the least:

Way to start things off with a big bang 💥



We're blown away by the response to #FortniteOG. Yesterday was the biggest day in Fortnite’s history with over 44.7 MILLION players jumping in and 102 MILLION hours of play.



To all Fortnite players, OG and new, THANK YOU! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 5, 2023

So yeah, people REALLY wanted to play the OG style and get some of the items they may have missed previously. That’s something that can’t be ignored. While the game has been around for six years, not everyone “jumped on the gravy train” to try and play with their friends. Many people waited a long time to get in because it wasn’t on a system they liked, like the Nintendo Switch. Either way, Epic Games no doubt made LOTS of money that day from those people who jumped in and played it. Even if they didn’t, the number of players that came in proved that this not only was a great strategy but that the game is alive and well.

One does not simply get 44 million people to play a game on a single day unless they want to play it.

Plus, we all know they’re going to try and bank off of this success by adding in more character skills and modes. Also, if you didn’t see the breakdown they gave, they’ll be cycling through the seasons so that you can attempt to recollect some of the items you missed before or partake in classic events.

No matter how you look at it, Epic Games decided to respect the OG title, and the fans were all for that.