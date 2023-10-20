Sonic Team Lead Talks Balancing Things For Sonic Superstars

UPDATE

Did you enjoy the “balance” in Sonic Superstars? And what do you think Sonic Team should do for the next 2D game? Let us know below!

ORIGINAL STORY

For many, Sonic Superstars has felt like a “return to form” that fans have been asking SEGA for and are finally getting. Fans have said for years that Sonic and friends need to return to the 2D gameplay style that made the franchise famous in the first place. SEGA hesitated for many years but eventually made this game to see how fans felt about it. Overall, the praise has been positive, and the members of Sonic Team worked hard to try and deliver a balance between the Sonic titles of old while also making the game feel fresh and new.

For example, Sonic Team leader Takashi Iizuka talked with Eurogamer about Sonic Superstars and discussed the very balance that the team tried to invoke:

“Getting that classic Sonic feel absolutely right was a huge priority for us. Making sure that the game feels how players expect a classic Sonic game to play, but with enhanced gameplay, modern ultra HD graphics, and presentation that is only possible with 3D graphics, that was our overall vision. We’re always looking for innovative ways to deliver a great Sonic game, and being able to combine familiar gameplay and a sense of nostalgia in a modern, fresh way was really exciting to us.”

The 3D graphics make the game pop in a meaningful way. Ironically, not too long ago, SEGA said they would lean away from the 2D graphical style that made Sonic popular with his initial games. Many were upset about that because 2D graphics can be really great when handled properly. We’ll have to see if SEGA backpedals on things.

The Sonic Team leader also discussed how getting co-op into the game was not only a necessity but something that also had to be done just right:

“We wanted to create a game that friends and family could play together and, as with everything, it’s a balance to get that right.”

Part of that balance was trying to get the “momentum” of the game right so that players could race through it without feeling like they were leaving others behind.

Ultimately, it’ll be up to the sales numbers to reveal whether the game lived up to expectations or not. Many agree that Sonic can exist simultaneously in the 2D and 3D space, just like his rival in Mario. Plus, Iizuka noted that there is “always room for innovation” in these titles. Thus, if this game does well, we could see further pushes in the future for new gameplay elements.