Call of Duty Games Reportedly Coming To Xbox Game Pass Tomorrow

There was an ongoing battle with Microsoft when it came to acquiring Activision Blizzard. Ever since they unveiled their bid to purchase the company, regulators were quick to get into the details. It took quite a while, but the last regulator that Microsoft needed to appease, the CMA, had recently given the okay to Microsoft in proceeding with their purchase. The big question now is just when we can start seeing some of the Activision Blizzard games launch on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Today, we’re finding out from a reliable industry insider that we might see the first batch get unveiled tomorrow.

It’s been previously reported that we wouldn’t see Activision Blizzard games for at least a few months, but that could be new releases. For instance, the upcoming launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III alongside the more recent release, Diablo IV, wasn’t going to be available on the service this year. So if you’re after something new, you might have to hold on a good little while before those upcoming releases start regularly landing on Xbox Game Pass. With that said, there is quite a lengthy backlog of video games from the talented teams at Activision Blizzard.

It’s awesome to see anticipation building for Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III. As we continue to work toward regulatory approval of the Microsoft deal, we’ve been getting some questions whether our upcoming and recently launched games will be available via Game Pass.



Recently, Tom Warren spoke on the Iron Lords Podcast. Tom is an industry insider who has quite a following, so whenever something comes from Tom Warren, gamers tend to take it with a bit more than a grain of salt. During the podcast, Tom noted that we could see some Call of Duty games unveiled during the next Xbox Game Pass drop. Typically, Microsoft will unveil two waves of video games being added to Xbox Game Pass each month. We’re waiting for the second wave to be revealed for this month.

Perhaps we’ll see the first few past Call of Duty games get added into the service. After all, with Call of Duty being an annual release, there are several games that could get added in. These might be past titles, but those additions will be more than welcome for players who missed out on some of the previous installments. Furthermore, it could persuade more players to jump online with some of these games and begin another competitive scene. Regardless, this is just some speculation right now. We’ll have to wait until tomorrow to see if these games are unveiled to the public when Microsoft confirms October 2023 wave 2 Xbox Game Pass additions.