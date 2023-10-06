Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Beta Period Level Cap Revealed

Activision revealed the limits of what players can get to in the upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare III weekend.

For week 1, which is of course exclusive to PlayStation players, the level cap is set at 20. At the second week, it will be set at 30.

Activision explained further in an official blog post on their site:

“Players can obtain a maximum level of 20 during the first weekend of the Modern Warfare III Beta. As you earn additional Player Levels, you’ll unlock more Loadout gear to use after hitting the Player Level 4 milestone when Custom Loadouts become available. See below for the items you’ll unlock for each level on the way to 20.”

Week 1, of course, is exclusive to PlayStation players. They start out with the Early Access period that starts today, October 6, 2023, at 10 AM PT and ends at October 7. And then the Open Beta comes up on October 8, and ends at October 10, 2023, also at 10 AM PT.

For those Call of Duty players on PlayStation, this will be the last time they will experience this PlayStation first advantage when playing Call of Duty, so they should savor it as much as they can.

Even at this juncture, Activision needs to observe striking the balance between rewarding their players who paid for Early Access, not giving those players too much of an advantage that it would completely destroy the meta and balance within the community, and also acquiring feedback so they can ensure a stable experience.

As for the future, we know that Microsoft has made commitments that Call of Duty games moving forward will have parity across platforms. That does not just mean that PlayStation and Xbox players will get that parity. It means that Nintendo players, Steam players, and even cloud gaming players will also have that parity.

We may see a dispensing of a Week 1 and Week 2 period for one platform to be ahead of the other. On the other hand, servicing that many platforms may mean that Activision will have to run tests for all of them. So we may get genuine open betas, not just pre-order bonuses, for each platform to work on their own, and with each other.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will be released on November 10, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows, on Steam and Battlenet.