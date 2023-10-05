Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.01 Is Now Available Across Supported Platforms

The latest Cyberpunk 2077 video game expansion had just recently launched into the marketplace. Players are getting to enjoy Phantom Liberty, and on top of that, there’s the new 2.0 update. That update made a wide range of changes to the game, and developers recommended starting a brand new save file once 2.0 reached their platform. However, just like every game and a big update that launches after, some issues come up for developers to resolve. Fortunately, if you were hopeful that some of the issues you were dealing with since 2.0 and Phantom Liberty would be resolved before the weekend, you’re in luck.

A new update has been released for Cyberpunk 2077. 2.01 is now rolling out to the supported platforms, which are PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Overall, the patch aims to deliver quick fixes and resolutions to some common problems developers face. The update made some adjustments to a wide range of missions, open-world problems, Gigs, and even more platform-specific issues. So, if you were dealing with an issue for a specific mission, this latest patch might fix it. An example of this is the new Phantom Liberty mission, Balls to the Wall.

During the mission, players found that repeating the blue dialogue option from the Corpo lifepath would block progress. That has since been resolved. Another is Dog Eat Dog, where players could earn multiple Relic points by triggering the first meeting with Songbird more than once. While it’s possible there are still some additional bugs present in the game that could prove problematic in your campaign progression, there should be a whole lot less of them present in the game.

You can read the entire patch notes for 2.01 right here on the Cyberpunk 2077 website. Meanwhile, as mentioned, this is only for the latest-generation platforms. While Cyberpunk 2077 launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the 2.0 update, along with Phantom Liberty, was only released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. If you haven’t picked up Phantom Liberty quite yet and would like some more information, then we do have a Before You Buy video coverage for the expansion below. As a reminder, this is the last of the big updates and only expansion coming to the game. However, there could potentially be a new edition released that gives players a special edition of the game.