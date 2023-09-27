Industry Insider Reveals Current State Of Silent Hill 2 Remake

There are plenty of expectations and hype built up around Silent Hill 2. For years, fans of the franchise waited for Konami to make some kind of move for this IP. The franchise remained dormant after the split between the company and Hideo Kojima. Fortunately, last year, we got the grand reveal of several Silent Hill projects. Konami is reviving this IP in a big way, with one of the more anticipated releases being a remake of Silent Hill 2. Today, a new bit of information was released through an industry insider.

The Tipster VG took to X and released a bit more information regarding Silent Hill 2. Now, this is just an industry insider’s comments and nothing official from Konami or Bloober Team. With that said, the insider claims that there is no internal crisis right now when it comes to Silent Hill 2’s remake. We only saw the game once last year, and since then, it’s been radio silence from the studio along with Konami. According to what they have heard, Silent Hill 2 is slated to launch sometime in 2024, and an announcement of sorts will be unveiled sometime next month.

Silent Hill 2 Remake was projected to release Q1/Q2 2024, I have heard of an announcement related to it set for next month but also unable to confirm whether it is a transmission or not. The games development cycle got extended because bloober took into account… (1/4) — The Tipster (@thetipsterVG) September 27, 2023

Admittedly, the insider is unsure if this will be a standalone announcement or if we’ll get some kind of transmission upload similar to what we saw last year when several Silent Hill games were revealed. With that said the developers have been paying close attention to feedback across their trailer for Silent Hill 2’s remake and their previous title releases. Since this is their first AAA game, they want to ensure they take the project seriously.

not only to the criticism of them doing SH2 but the criticism of their other games (the medium in particular). this is their first AAA game and they are treating it with complete seriousness (3/4) — The Tipster (@thetipsterVG) September 27, 2023

While we are not given any indication as to what will be added, the insider also noted that they have added a bunch of new stuff. This is to make the game bigger and benefit the storyline. So veteran players should expect some new potential areas or more character backstory. Whatever the case, there will likely be plenty of fans eager to dive into Bloober Team’s attempt at bringing Silent Hill 2 back into the marketplace. Unfortunately, again, since this is nothing official, we’ll have to label all this as a rumor for now. With October just a few days away, we’ll hopefully hear some kind of announcement regarding a transmission from Konami or a new trailer release for Silent Hill 2. In the meantime, you can view the initial trailer announcement in the video we have embedded below.