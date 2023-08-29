Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Drops Accolades Trailer

Armored Core fans were in for a real surprise during last year’s The Game Awards. This event Offered a few surprise reveals and world premiere trailers. However, it’s likely that quite a few of us were not expecting this mech franchise to make a surprise return. However, that’s exactly what happened. We were introduced to Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The video game was going to bring this IP back into the limelight after FromSoftware had gained quite the worldwide attention thanks to their series of Souls games along with their biggest hit into the marketplace, Elden Ring.

Now that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is available, players can enjoy the new mech installment across multiple platforms. This game has also had an incredible debut weekend, being FromSoftware’s second biggest title release for Steam, with Elden Ring still remaining well ahead of their other releases. Now, publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment is hoping to score a few more consumers to pick this game up with a new accolades trailer. It’s a look at some of the incredible scores the game had picked up across several critic reviews.

Again, this game just launched, so it’s another marketing material to further highlight the game in hopes that players will pick this one up. Of course, some players do not feel the game is up to their expectations. So the reception is a bit mixed right now, but that also might be expected. After all, it’s a game with a robust system to tweak your mechs. That’s a big component of the game, as you might have to go through the assembly screen to ensure your mech can get through your enemies or boss battle, which is proving troublesome. So, that alone could provide a bit of a steep learning curve for newcomers to the Armored Core franchise. We’re certainly interested in seeing how well this game performs this coming weekend when more players have the ability to enjoy the game.

Again, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is now available to pick up and play. You can view the accolades trailer above, but we also have a Before You Buy coverage of the game below. That might help further give some insight into the game and whether it’s worth the purchase. With that said, the latest Armored Core game is available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In other recent news for the game, the fabled Moonlight Greatsword has been uncovered.