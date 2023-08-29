Tears of the Kingdom Dominated Gamescom Awards

It might seem a bit too early for award season to begin in the video game space, but for a show like Gamescom, they do their awards while their show is going on. They nominated both games and companies for various awards, and now, we know the results. What will make Nintendo fans happy is that not only did the company win the most awards, but The Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom dominated by getting four awards by itself. The Big N got a fifth award thanks to Pikmin 4. So as you can see, it was a big event for the company.

As for what Tears of the Kingdom specifically won, Gameindustry.biz revealed that the game got awards for “Most Epic,” “Best Gameplay,” “Best Audio,” and “Best Switch Game.” Given the fan and critic reactions to the title upon launch, those categories seem apt for the game to have won. Many will look at these awards and likely wonder if the title is “destined” to win similar awards at places like The Game Awards when they return in December.

The answer isn’t that clear, as while the game did have the “leading edge” when it arrived in May, several titles have come out since that many feel could challenge it. There is a strong contingent of fans who think Final Fantasy XVI could take the crown, while others are on the side of Baldur’s Gate 3 being the Game of the Year. Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Resident Evil 4, and more could also throw their hats into the ring to topple the Nintendo title.

Ultimately, it’ll be up to the judges to say whether Nintendo, Xbox, or Sony wins. Or they could pull a swerve and focus on another game that no one expected. Remember when It Takes Two won the GOTY award at The Game Awards?

That’s not to say that Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t have a chance, as it absolutely does. It was an incredible sequel to an epic title and helped redefine what sequels should be in the best ways. It took what was there before and then added to it on numerous levels. For example, with the gameplay, Link could create things via the Ultrahand and Fuse abilities that could help him solve puzzles or build vehicles to help him get around. There were also the Sky Islands and Depths worlds that were filled with content and places to explore.

No matter what happens later in the year, this game earned its flowers at Gamescom.