Starfield Introduces Us To A New Companion, Andreja

It looks like Bethesda will be revealing more companions in the coming days.

The official Starfield twitter account has introduced us to a new character who you can recruit as a companion to join you on your ship.

Andreja is identified as an astronomer and navigator. In her description it is said:

“While her efficiency in the field is undeniable, Andreja can be fiercely independent to a fault. Vlad, an outsider himself, has been her greatest ally in helping her embrace this new UC way of life.

Beneath Andreja’s seemingly cold demeanor, there is an air of mystery. Her proficiency in clandestine operations certainly raises some questions regarding her past endeavors.”

Andreja is voiced by Cissy Jones, a veteran voice actress in the world of video games. We’ll list some of her credits below:

The Wolf Among Us – Kelsey Brannagan

Life is Strange – Joyce Price

Batman: Arkham Knight – Nora Fries

Fallout 4 – Doctor Patricia Montgomery

Firewatch – Delilah

Horizon: Zero Dawn – White Teeth Shaman

Destiny 2 – Sloane

Darksiders III – Fury

We did check and Andreja is being introduced to the public in the first time. She is not identified or even shown as a possible companion in the Starfield Direct. If it does turn out she was in the show, she was entirely in the background or in a segment where she was not identified.

This is significant because it suggests that Bethesda will also be introducing more companions on Twitter as well. Prior to this, Bethesda introduced us to seven companions on or before the Starfield Direct. We also know that there will be twenty possible companions in totally. So, that’s twelve characters left for Bethesda to introduce to us, if they do intend to reveal everything before the game launch.

Andreja’s background gives her a sense of duplicity. It may be that she fits a stereotype of an untrustworthy character. In fact, it may turn out that she may be a spy or even a double agent, working for the Crimson Fleet. Or, it may be that she is set up to seem suspicious so that the writers can surprise us by showing that she was on the level.

We can’t end this introduction without pointing out one last elephant in the room. After the success and popularity of Baldur’s Gate 3, we have to imagine that Bethesda’s writers came up with Andreja deliberately to be someone’s type that they would want to romance in-game too. Obviously Bethesda planned for romances way before Baldur’s Gate 3 released, but it will be front and center for some gamers’ minds too, whether they admit it or not. No judgement here.

Starfield will be releasing on September 6, 2023, on Xbox Series X|S and Windows via Steam. It will also be Day One on Game Pass.