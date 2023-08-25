Indiana Jones Game Is Midway Into Development

The Indiana Jones video game is something we know is in development. With the IP getting a new resurgence thanks to the most recent film release, what better time than now to get a video game out there, too? Unfortunately, we haven’t heard much about this title since the game was first revealed. Instead, the game is being developed under MachineGames alongside Bethesda. But besides that, the development team has kept things a bit hush. That might change soon as we know the game development is currently midway through being completed.

With little insight to offer, Bethesda’s Todd Howard mentioned the upcoming Indiana Jones video games. This came during a recent interview GQ held with the famed and respected game director. After several years spent with Bethesda and helping create some of its biggest video game releases, Todd is quite a skilled individual. During their conversation, we learned that the game development is halfway done with Indiana Jones. Again, this is a game being developed under MachineGames as well, which Todd credited for doing a great job so far.

MachineGames has recently gone through the Wolfenstein video games, and as a result, Todd noted that this studio has gotten down the Nazi killing aspect. If you know about the Indiana Jones franchise, you know it’s easily connected with Nazis and a constant battle to take down their attempts to regain control. So, while MachineGames is able to deliver a thrilling and fun experience with the Wolfenstein franchise, we’re certainly intrigued to see how well they are able to deliver an Indiana Jones video game experience.

Again, details are rather scarce as to what this game will entail and what characters we might see pop up. Of course, in the past, we know that Todd Howard has been excited about bringing this game out and just working with the IP in general. That’s always a good sign, as it helps to know that the developers involved with the game are passionate about the project. But again, we’ll have to continue waiting around for more information to emerge online.

Meanwhile, we know that Indiana Jones will be a Microsoft exclusive. So when this game does release, you’ll end up seeing this game on both the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Likewise, since this is also a first-party Microsoft Xbox studio now, we’ll see the game launch day one on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.