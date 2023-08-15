Guillermo del Toro Still Calling Konami Out Over Silent Hills

Update:

Here are what some fans had to say in response to Guillermo del Toro’s comments.

Original Story…

Silent Hill fans have not had the greatest luck when it came to new thrilling installments for the beloved franchise. This survival horror series had a few games that didn’t quite hit the strides Team Silent offered in their first few installments. However, things turned around when Hideo Kojima joined the IP. Konami gave the talented industry veteran a chance with this iconic survival horror franchise. As a result, we learned that Silent Hills was going to be the next iteration. But unfortunately, things didn’t quite go as planned.

The project was first unveiled during a Gamescom showcase where players were given access to a new survival horror demo. This project, called P.T., allowed players to go through a small gameplay loop. From there, it was up to the players to figure out how to finish the demo in which the real game reveal would occur. P.T. would then be known as Playable Teaser for an upcoming Silent Hill project by Konami’s Hideo Kojima. Involved in this project would be actor Norman Reedus along with famed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

Ah… Konami… What sayeth thou? Irrumabo Konamitus. https://t.co/Z212Sq7t38 — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) August 13, 2023

Reception for the game was rather well received, but it wasn’t long after that Hideo Kojima and Konami had a falling out. The two went their own ways, and as a result, Silent Hills was canceled. Since then, Guillermo del Toro has been rather vocal against Konami over the matter. In fact, The Game Awards Twitter account recently tweeted out on the nine-year anniversary of the P.T. reveal. During this, Guillermo del Toro replied once again, calling out Konami over its cancellation.

We might never know what this project would have been like after it was completely finished. But fortunately, Silent Hill is having a new resurgence. Several video game projects are in the works, so we will at least get more of this IP after the long-dormant gap. None of these projects is the revival of Silent Hills. However, outside of some new original works being brought into the marketplace, there’s a remake coming as well. If you haven’t already heard, Bloober Team revealed that they are bringing out a Silent Hill 2 remake. This is arguably the biggest installment for the franchise, so there’s quite a bit of attention put into this one game alone.