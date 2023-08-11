Neil Druckmann Is Writing & Directing Naughty Dog’s Next Game

Sony has quite a wide range of first-party studios that deliver thrilling video game franchises. However, one of the big studios that has captivated so many players around the world is Naughty Dog. This studio has turned over some truly remarkable video games, and they have been known for their cinematic-like video games. Their titles are so well crafted and detailed and hooks players in with the narrative that it’s no surprise we saw adaptations come out. If, by chance, you’re unfamiliar with this studio by their name, then you might recognize them from their incredible works.

Some of their past video games to have released include both the Uncharted and The Last of Us series. A key member in that studio to help craft such a thrilling video game experience is Neil Druckmann. Today, we’re finding out that this individual is taking the role of not only the writer but also the director for Naughty Dog’s next game. Unfortunately, we don’t have any news regarding just what this game will be about. It’s remained a mystery as the studio has yet to make any teases or reveals. In fact, we know what they are already working on at the current moment outside of this new project.

Naughty Dog is bringing out another installment to The Last of Us franchise. However, it’s not set up as a continuation of The Last of Us Part II. Instead, this new project is set up as a standalone multiplayer game set within the same universe as the previous video game installments. Besides that, there’s nothing left to go off from as Naughty Dog continues to chip away at this project. Still, we’re also left wondering about what the future might hold for this franchise, along with other IPs that Naughty Dog brought out, like Uncharted.

At any rate, since Neil Druckmann updated their Instagram profile, we at least know that this next unannounced PlayStation 5 video game project will be under their care. But we might not hear anything about this new game until we finally get their The Last of Us multiplayer game. Likewise, we don’t have any release date attached to that project either. For those who might not be familiar, Neil Druckmann is a co-president of Naughty Dog who has helped craft several of their biggest games. In other news regarding PlayStation, we have recently seen a leaked image surfaced online that is supposedly the PlayStation 5 Slim revision model.