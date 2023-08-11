PlayStation 5 Slim Image Leaked Online

There are never any shortages online when in regard to video game leaks, hardware news, or whatever else might be coming from the video game industry. While some of these are true, others have become debunked fakes. So it’s worth not putting too much weight into this image. However, if proven to be real, we might have our first-ever look at the upcoming PlayStation 5 Slim. This model has been highly rumored to be coming out into the marketplace. But so far, Sony has yet to make an official announcement.

The image surfaced online and has been shared around. For instance, one video game journalist, Andrew Marmo, took to their Twitter account and shared the image. You can view that tweet embedded below. But overall, it’s a small look into the new PlayStation 5. It’s also not the full look at the console either. But from what it appears, the console might be a tad thinner. Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell from this single image alone, and we might have to wait for the official reveal of the PlayStation 5 to determine how much of a size difference there is when compared to the original PlayStation 5 model.

Here's the first look at the PlayStation 5 (CFI-2016) "Slim" pic.twitter.com/234PcjEVgc — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) August 11, 2023

Of course, several rumors have existed about the supposed PlayStation 5 Slim model. One rumor that some fans might be hopeful turns out to be true deals with the new model’s cooling. It started to spread online that this new model would run overall cooler. As a result, we wouldn’t need the liquid metal. That has been a criticism for some fans of PlayStation as reports surfaced online that the liquid metal could shift around, leaving dry spots which could hurt cooling.

But again, nothing official from Sony has come out regarding a new console model for the PlayStation 5. We might not see a Slim version release, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Sony announce the new revision. Furthermore, it would be interesting to see just when the new PlayStation 5 Slim model might get unveiled. It won’t be too long now before we get to a point where we’re dealing with the holidays, and that could be a good time to bring out the PlayStation 5 Slim. That might further prompt deals on the original PlayStation 5 to get stock dwindled down before bringing this new model out.