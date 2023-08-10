Former Rockstar Games Employee Might Have Leaked When GTA 6 Started Development

There is no shortage of leaks, speculation, and supposed reports highlight what the future might hold for our favorite video game franchises. Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest IPs that seems to have a constant collection of leaks or rumors surfacing online. After Grand Theft Auto V launched, fans waited years to see Rockstar Games just announce that the next game installment was being worked on. However, a new leak surfaced online today that might have let us know just how long Grand Theft Auto 6 was in development.

This all comes from a post on Reddit that spotlights a former Rockstar Games employee on Linkedin. Jon Young has been working with Rockstar Games since 2005 and continued on with the company until 2018. We know that his role was as a research video editor and producer. During this section where Jon lists out his credits, it’s noted that he was the lead video editor in the research department for Grand Theft Auto VI since 2015. That might be when this game production started to take off for the company.

For reference, Grand Theft Auto V was first launched in 2013. However, it would continue to see releases for the next couple of years. In 2014 we saw the launch of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Afterward, we saw Rockstar Games deliver the PC port in 2015, which might have allowed more resources to be transitioned over to Grand Theft Auto VI. Of course, development could have started earlier. However, this allows us to put a date into when production might have begun for the highly anticipated upcoming installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Unfortunately, we’re not any closer to knowing when the development team at Rockstar Games is ready to reveal the next installment. With that said, there was a comment from Take-Two Interactive’s recent earnings report that gave some indication that this next fiscal year might perform incredibly well. If that’s the case, this could be expected from a big video game launch like Grand Theft Auto VI. At any rate, we’ll just need to continue waiting for the official announcement to come out.

While not on the subject of Grand Theft Auto, there was another interesting credit mention on Jon’s profile. It’s noted that they worked on Bully 2, which was previously reported in the past of being a project that Rockstar Games scrapped. Perhaps this might have been one of the scrapped attempts to see this game franchise launch into the marketplace again. Furthermore, it’s noted that Jon was even working on a Bully 3, so that could indicate Rockstar Games had broader plans for this IP.