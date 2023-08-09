Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Trailer Drops While Activision Reveals Carry Forward

There is a ton of attention put on the Call of Duty franchise this week. With several leaks and reports revealing that the next Call of Duty installment will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Activision finally made the grand reveal. So while we know what the next game will be, we’re still waiting on the first trailer to highlight the game. As a result, we’re getting small bits of information to tie us over. For instance, today, we had a new trailer drop highlighting the character Makarov. If you missed that, we’ll have it embedded below. But besides that, there is also the reveal of carry forward content.

Taking to the official Call of Duty website, the developers explained that there will be content from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II along with Call of Duty: Warzone that will be accessible in the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. We know that weapons and cosmetic content are an example of some of the content you might currently have that will be available to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. However, there will be a small amount of content that won’t be accessible. An example given is if the upcoming game doesn’t have a Tactical Amphibious Vehicle or a specific piece of Tactical and Lethal equipment, then the skins you unlocked for these items won’t be available.

Of course, we don’t know if that will be the case or not, as it’s clearly stated this is just an example. Details about what content won’t be carried over will likely come as we near the game’s upcoming release date. Furthermore, it’s worth noting that there won’t be any carryback items. So whatever is new in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III won’t find its way to being featured in the previous Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II installment.

Activision did confirm that MWII content will NOT be useable in Modern Warfare 3's beta. It's only available in MW3 starting at the game's launch. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 9, 2023

Meanwhile, we know that there will be carry forward to the unlocked Operators and Operator Skins. Furthermore, thanks to a recent tweet from the Twitter account CharlieIntel, we know that the content being added from the previous game installment will only be available at the game’s launch date. So any betas that happen beforehand will only feature Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III content. For the full breakdown, you can check out the official Call of Duty website. While we are waiting for the official reveal event to take place this month, we know that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to launch on November 10, 2023.