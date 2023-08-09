Sonic The Hedgehog 3 To Continue Filming Despite Multiple Strikes

If you somehow haven’t heard, many significant events are going on in Hollywood right now, and many of them are bad in the overall. We’re talking about the Writer’s and Actor’s Guild strike that has been happening for weeks/months, depending on the side you’re discussing. This is “bad” because, without writers or actors, pretty much all TV shows, movie productions, and more are being shut down, postponed, and more. The actors can’t even promote films that are coming up. So you might hear this and go, “What does Sonic The Hedgehog 3 have to do this?”

The answer is that the film is scheduled to come out next year. The first two films were hits and helped redirect the trend of bad video game movies, a trend that is continuing to this day. Sonic The Hedgehog 3 was going to bring Shadow The Hedgehog to life based on the end credits sequence, and many fans were eager to see what he’d be like in live action.

Given that the film is a mix of CGI and real actors, you might think that the movie can’t film due to the strikes. However, as the Tails Channel Twitter feed noted, which has been very reliable for franchise news, the filming will continue, just in a modified way:

With the Hollywood strikes ongoing, Paramount is reportedly "gearing up" to film #SonicMovie3 scenes not involving actors, said industry publication Screen International.



The movie is expected to kick off principal filming in the United Kingdom in a few weeks time. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/idpwBpZUx7 — Tails' Channel (@TailsChannel) August 8, 2023

Yep. They will start filming in a few weeks and only focus on the shots with CGI characters. It’s a bold plan for multiple reasons, but it honors the strikes while honoring their desire to keep the film coming out on time. No rule in either guild says a CGI character can’t be made or “filmed” during a strike. It’s only the living actors that have that rule.

Furthermore, voice actors technically aren’t under the SAG strike rules, too, so they could film their lines for their characters too. So if nothing else, some work on the film will be done while the strike continues.

However, should the Screen Actor’s Guild continue to strike and the executives at the top not change their feelings on negotiations, the film will inevitably be delayed and possibly not release in 2024. After all, you can’t release a movie that isn’t filmed, let alone one that doesn’t have all its CGI shots done and editing to ensure everything looks good.

Fans are undoubtedly hoping that things change, but it’s not up to them, sadly. We’ll just have to wait and see what the guilds can do.