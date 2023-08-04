Project L Developers Showcase How To Play The Game

EVO is going on this weekend, a big event for players who love fighting games. Several matches and tournaments for some of the biggest current fighting games are included. However, those that attend the event will get a bit more than just watching these tournaments take place. There are demo stations available where players can try out Project L. This is an in-development build, so there is potential to see some changes take place. However, it’s at least a build of the game that players will get to try out and provide some crucial feedback for the development team.

But to get you up to speed on the game and this build that will be available, the developers dropped a new trailer. This footage is just over five minutes long and consists of how to play the game. Players will find out about the light, medium and heavy attacks. Likewise, you’ll learn about some of the ways you can string together some combos. Of course, controllers will be provided, but it’s also noted in this video that once the upcoming Project L title drops into the marketplace, you’ll be able to use a wide range of controllers.

This is not the only video that was recently released to further hype up and explain the Project L title. For instance, we received a video last week showcasing the 2V2 gameplay component. Players can go through the game with a friend, similar to a tag team fighting title. During the game match, players can swap out to allow some additional help when battling it out against the enemy players. Although, it’s worth noting that a single player can take control of both characters on their team if they choose to go through some matches as a solo experience.

Furthermore, this game will consist of a Fuse system. This system will allow players to get a further buff during their matches, like the Assist Fuse, which will allow players to call in their secondary character or player to assist in a combo twice during a match. There will be a few different Fuses players can try out or strategize with before they start their match.

Again, players who are attending EVO will get to try the game out. However, we’re still left waiting on just when Project L will be launching and what platforms the game will release for. In the meantime, you can check out the latest gameplay footage video down below.