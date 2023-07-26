Project L Footage Highlights 2V2 Gameplay

League of Legends has been dominating the MOBA genre for years, and after so long, the development team at Riot Games opted to make some new experiences. Using the characters fans have come to know, and love from League of Legends, Riot Games are bringing out new games across multiple genres. One of which is set to be a fighting title that is only titled Project L. Today, a new video was released from the development team further highlighting the upcoming game.

With Project L, players are getting a fighting game with a variety of iconic characters from the previously mentioned League of Legends MOBA title. But with this latest developer diary, the team is highlighting the game will feature a 2V2 system. The overall video is a bit brief, with the development team highlighting some gameplay for about three minutes. Essentially, the main focus was showing how players can enjoy a 2V2 system either with a friend or completely as a solo experience.

For instance, the game system is described much like a tag team wrestling match. You start off with one player on each team on the map. However, you have to decide when to swap out. This way, your friend can jump into the mix and help your team come out with a win. However, it’s worth noting that while this game does feature a tag team system to feature two players, it’s also accessible for solo players. Like other fighting games that have a tag system, players who are going through a match alone will be able to swap to their secondary player and carry on with the fight.

Meanwhile, there is also a component to this game that the developers have dubbed the Fuse System. Before matches, players can pick from a few different Fuses, which further gives a new means for players to interact in the match. An example that the developers highlighted was a 2X Assist Fuse which gives players multiple assist actions within the fight rather than being limited to one. We’ll apparently have a few of these Fuses to pick from, which should further tweak the strategy you might have planned on.

Currently, we’re still waiting on just when Project L will release and for what platforms the game will be available. But while we continue to wait for Riot Games to get through the development of this fighting title, you can check out the latest developer diary upload within the video below.