GeForce Now Will Feature Bethesda Titles This Month

Cloud gaming might still be in its infancy. We’re seeing more of a push lately to get this entertainment medium up and running smoothly. Of course, it comes down to relying on consumers to have a strong and fast internet connection. But we’re seeing services pop up, whether it’s the Xbox’s cloud gaming, Amazon’s Luna, or Nvidia’s GeForce Now service. These subscription services allow players to enjoy a lineup of video games that omits the need to download and install the titles on a PC. Instead, you can enjoy these games from the internet on a PC that doesn’t meet the games system requirements, smart TVs, to even your phone.

Microsoft has been pushing to ensure that they can acquire Activision Blizzard, and cloud gaming has been one of the concerns that regulators brought up. To ensure that Xbox doesn’t become too much of a dominant force, we’ve seen Microsoft sign contract deals to ensure that their line of video games could be available on rival cloud gaming services. That would hopefully appease regulators who might have assumed cloud gaming would become too dominated by Microsoft when they acquired Activision Blizzard. For instance, Microsoft signed a ten-year deal with Nvidia GeForce Now earlier this year. This would allow Microsoft’s first-party video game titles to land on the subscription service.

Today we’re finding out that the lineup of Bethesda games will soon start to pop up on the GeForce Now service this month. This comes from a press release from Nvidia highlighting what is coming to the subscription service. Included was the fact that Bethesda games will be arriving. In particular, Nvidia highlighted the different shooters that were arriving, such as Doom, Quake, and Wolfenstein franchises. That should give players some intense shooters from both modern releases to the more classic iconic titles from years ago.

This is not the only cloud gaming rival that Microsoft has signed a deal with, so we should see other platforms bring out Microsoft’s first-party lineup as well. That should also include Activision Blizzard games once that deal is finalized. Of course, we’re still waiting on the official word to come out from the CMA regulator as they continue to work through the submission sent in by Microsoft again. But fortunately, we should have the approval announcement soon as the deadline has been set for this month.