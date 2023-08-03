Starfield Is Already On Steam’s Top Sellers List

One of the biggest video game releases anticipated for this year has been Bethesda’s upcoming RPG, Starfield. This is the first new RPG in years, so that’s also got quite a few players worldwide eager to see how this game holds up compared to their other heavy hitters like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. Unfortunately, Microsoft had picked up Bethesda under their umbrella, and that means you won’t be seeing Starfield’s release on the PlayStation 5. However, that doesn’t mean it’s completely an Xbox Series X/S exclusive. Instead, you can also find this game launching on the PC platform.

Now we’re discovering that Starfield is already quite a success. On the Steam Top Sellers page, you can see what games are currently being purchased right now. There is quite a decent range of items, including new releases, hardware like the Valve Index Headset, and even some upcoming releases like Starfield and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. But Starfield is already nearing the top of that list. Currently, at the time of writing this article, we see Baldur’s Gate 3 taking the top spot. That shouldn’t be too surprising, as this is also quite an anticipated RPG. But that game is releasing today.

Starfield doesn’t release until next month, but already it’s quickly gaining the top-selling game on the page. This is a new AAA title that is fetching the standard $69.99. However, it’s well worth noting that since this is a Microsoft first-party title, you’ll find Starfield available through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. That’s accessible not only for Xbox consoles but also for the PC platform. That could be a decent saving if you’re already a subscriber to this subscription service.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t been keeping too close of tabs on Starfield, then earlier this year during June, Bethesda gave us a decent in-depth video of the game. You can find that footage below, highlighting various gameplay mechanics, customization options, and the worlds you’ll be exploring. Currently, Starfield, as mentioned, is set to release next month. More specifically, you can spot Starfield launching into the marketplace on September 6, 2023, for the Xbox Series X/S and the PC platforms. Fortunately, we already know there are plans to bring out the next Elder Scrolls game afterward, which could open up to the PlayStation platform. But we won’t hear much about this game until Bethesda is done with the post-launch content for Starfield.