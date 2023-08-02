AEW Games Thanks Players After AEW Fight Forever 1-Month Anniversary

To say that it’s been a busy month or so for All Elite Wrestling would be a grand understatement. It’d actually be more appropriate to say that they’ve been doing their best to fire on all cylinders to keep growing the company and reaching out to fans, new and old, with exciting experiences. One of the biggest experiences of the bunch that they’ve been focusing on is the AEW Fight Forever video game that launched at the end of June. The title was the product of many years of work, and gamers seemed to have liked it, and critics felt it was a decent first attempt by the still-young wrestling company.

The point of AEW Fight Forever was to take gamers back to the more arcade-style of wrestling video game that WWE had once made famous back in the days of the N64. They didn’t want to try and go over-the-top with realism but instead, go over-the-top with gameplay opportunities and make some truly insane matches.

That included being able to make a match with just skateboards being used. It’s pretty awesome.

Regardless, it’s been over a month since the game was launched, and the team over at AEW Games made a special post on Twitter thanking the fanbase and promising that they’re working hard on what’s coming next:

AEW: Fight Forever celebrated its one-month launch anniversary last Saturday! On behalf of the teams at @AEW and @THQNordic, we wanted to extend a THANK YOU FOR PLAYING to our passionate community. Your FUN is our TOP priority and we're listening to all of the feedback you've… — AEW Games (@AEWGames) August 1, 2023

The keywords there are that they’re listening to player feedback and working on the game’s next content updates, which many of you should be excited about. We know that more DLC characters are incoming and that the Stadium Stampede mode will likely launch soon!

So yeah, there’s much to enjoy, which goes beyond the video game. Today is a very special day for AEW on multiple fronts. First, tonight is the 200th episode of AEW Dynamite, the flagship show that launched the revolution in wrestling back in 2019. To go hand-in-hand with that was the announcement that Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page and the Young Bucks have re-signed with AEW for multi-year deals! That means “The Elite” is staying with All Elite Wrestling for the long haul, and fans couldn’t be happier.

That’s not to mention that we’re less than a month away from All In London, which will be at Wembley Stadium and is close to having sold over 80,000 tickets!

So if you’re a fan of AEW, you’re having the time of your life, and this video game is the cherry on top for many of you.