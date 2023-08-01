Xbox Game Pass Will Lose These 4 Games This Month

If you’re a fan of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, you know that each month means a new set of games added to the mix. That’s great if you’re constantly looking for something new to enjoy. But outside of new games being added into the mix, a collection of games is removed from the subscription service. It’s a bit of give and take here, as not every game will remain on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. That rule only abides by the first-party lineup from Microsoft.

August just hit, so we have seen the first wave of video games being added into the mix. But outside of the video games being added into the mix, there are a collection of video games that are leaving the subscription service. The official Xbox Wire reveals the first wave of titles on their way out. If you didn’t catch the blog post, then you can view what games will be removed from the service on August 15, 2023, below. Hopefully, these games were on your backlog to play, but even if they were, there is an incentive available which we’ll discuss more below.

Xbox Game Pass Leaving August 15

Death Stranding – PC

Edge of Eternity – Cloud, Console, PC

Midnight Fight Express – Cloud, Console, PC

Total War: Warhammer III – PC

These are the games that will be removed from the subscription service midway into this month. So if you haven’t already given any of these games a chance, you’ll still have some time available to try them out. But as mentioned, there is an incentive to try these games out regardless. Even though they are on the way out of the subscription service, Microsoft does provide a 20% discount on these games just as long as you’re an active subscriber.

So if you enjoy a game and want to keep playing it after August 15, 2023, you’ll be able to pick it up at a bit of a discount. Meanwhile, there is a new collection of video games being added to the mix. Check out the new games being added to the subscription service this month while we wait for Microsoft to reveal the second wave of titles. Of course, that will also likely come with another set of video games being removed from the service.

Xbox Game Pass August 2023 Wave 1