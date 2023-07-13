Bungie Will Not Replace Destiny 2 With Marathon

It wasn’t long ago that Sony picked up Bungie as an effort to further expand their online live service games portfolio. While Bungie had been sticking with Destiny for ages now, they have since revealed a new IP was coming out. Bungie is reviving Marathon, and this new franchise has some Destiny fans worried about what might come in the future with Destiny 2. If you were worried that support would soon start to dwindle away with focus turning towards Marathon in a larger capacity, then you can rest easy. A new statement from Bungie was given out recently on Reddit to ease some nerves.

Fans were taking to Reddit to express their worry over Destiny 2 falling behind with Marathon in the works. There are already some criticisms over the Destiny community getting hurt by more talent and resources being diverted toward Marathon. However, Bungie left a comment on the post in hopes that they will ensure players there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to Destiny 2.

We have no intention of abandoning Destiny; like most studios that support multi-IPs at the same time, we intend to do the same as them. You could argue about the support model we have now, which is fair criticism, but we’re working to be better. Much like how D1 and D2 was in the first first year, if we see that the market wants something more and/or something different, we will course-correct as needed. Bungie – Reddit

So it looks like Bungie has plans to support both titles in the future and that they will continue to monitor player feedback on where they need to adjust their efforts. But that doesn’t mean we’ll see any kind of drop-off from content when it comes to either game. Of course, we’ll have to continue waiting on more details to come out for Marathon. We only received one brief highlight so far, and we don’t have a release date attached to the project yet.

With that said, we do know that the developers are bringing this upcoming Marathon title onto PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, we recently had a report come up that suggested Sony was spending quite a bit of money on the research and development of live service games. So this might not be the only upcoming title fans will want to keep an eye out for when it comes to the PlayStation 5 platform specifically. There very well could be another title, much like Destiny 2, that will keep players logging in regularly from Sony’s first-party studios within the next couple of years.