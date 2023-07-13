Horizon Franchise Currently Has 16 Plans For Future Projects

Fans of the Horizon franchise might be keen on knowing what the next game installment will be. However, we know that even after the next game gets its official grand reveal, it’s far from the last project we’ll see from this IP. Guerrilla Games had struck a hit with Horizon Zero Dawn, allowing them to continue seeking out where this world could take players. Since then, we have an official follow-up title in the form of Horizon Forbidden West, and even those on PlayStation VR2 were not left out. One of the significant releases to come out for the new VR peripheral device was Horizon Call of the Mountain.

So you’ll find that this IP won’t go away anytime soon. Instead, we’re finding out now that the studio director, Jan-Bart van Beek, recently spoke during the Develop:Brighton talk. Thanks to Gamesradar, we’re learning that the studio has around sixteen plans now for the franchise, and it’s still pressing on. Now whether all of these plans come to fruition remains to be seen, but at the very least, it looks like the development team is not having any shortage of ideas for what players could experience next.

One of the projects fans have been waiting to hear more about is a Horizon multiplayer MMO which has been rumored for a little while now. We know that Guerrilla Games has been working on a multiplayer experience, but we have yet to see anything come out officially to market this project. So we might have to hold off expectations of what we’ll get in terms of a video game title set in this franchise. Although, we know that there is a Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix series coming out.

That could even spark a remake for Horizon Zero Dawn, much like how we saw with Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us. But we’ll also have to wait and see just how popular this adaptation ends up being. After all, the bar is set incredibly high thanks to HBO’s live-action adaptation of The Last of Us. This show blew up immensely and even took on several Emmy nominations. Perhaps we’ll see another winner of a video game adaptation come out with this show. At the very least, if you’re a fan of Horizon, it looks like you’ll have plenty of content to go through before the IP sees any kind of a hiatus.