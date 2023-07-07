PlayStation Discounted Over 800 Games Under $15

Who likes to spend for a full-price game these days? Shoot, any day, for that matter. Video games are expensive, and they only got more expensive with this latest generation of console platforms. Before the latest console platforms landed, we were paying $59.99 for a brand-new AAA game title. Now we’re getting $69.99 priced games, and that’s just the standard edition of these AAA games. If you want the extra goodies that come with more premium edition titles, you have to dig deep into that wallet. But fortunately, there are some sale promos that come out and offer you a good bit of savings. Today, Sony PlayStation has another official promo sale going on right now through the PlayStation Store.

If you are looking to pick up something new to play this weekend or just want to set yourself up for another title to jump onto after your current run, then you’re in luck. This latest sale promo from Sony PlayStation is about video games being discounted to $15 or lower. That’s quite a deal, especially if you passed over any of these games when they were first released into the marketplace. With over 800 full-game discounts and quite a few extra DLC added into the mix, there’s a lot to take in here.

PlayStation Store $15 & Under Sale Promo Highlights

UFC 4 $5.99

Subnautica $11.99

Gang Beasts $7.99

The Crew 2 $4.99

The Last of Us Remastered $9.99

Mortal Kombat X $4.99

A Way Out $5.99

Star Wars Battlefront II $7.99

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled $13.99

Batman: Arkham Knight $3.99

LittleBigPlanet 3 $9.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy $13.99

Until Dawn $9.99

Team Sonic Racing $14.99

Dirt 5 $11.99

BioShock: The Collection $9.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance $5.99

Judgment $11.99

Again, these are just highlights of the games being offered right now. There is a wide selection of titles that have some steep discounts. Fortunately, it looks like this sale is going on until July 19, 2023. So you might have a bit of time to sift through the different pages available in the discount promo. But hopefully, there’s something here for just about everyone that might persuade you to check out some game titles you initially passed on. Meanwhile, this is not the only sale going on right now through the PlayStation Store. Earlier, Sony brought out the Essential Picks sale promo, which discounts up to 70% on select games.