Mortal Kombat 1 Character Bios Reveal New Lore Details

There are numerous reasons fans are excited about Mortal Kombat 1, and the biggest is the new timeline created by the new Fire God, Liu Kang. At the end of the last game, he got the crown of the Titan Kronika and was able to reset the timeline all the way back to the beginning and create the new world that he felt would be best for all. In the game’s first trailer, we saw a teaser of some of the new “twists” in the game, and now, we have more insight into what some of them mean.

For example, one Twitter user got a hold of the bio for Milenna in the game, and it reveals multiple insights that drastically change her character from the previous timelines:

Mileena and Kitana are CONFIRMED twin sisters by blood and not a clone in Mortal Kombat 1.



She also is the ruler of Outworld and has a "Tarkat" disease that threatens her already shaky status as ruler.

As you can see, Mileena is no longer an evil clone created through the twisted magic of Shang Tsung and Shao Khan. Instead, she’s a natural-born child who is actually older than Kitana, which is yet another twist in their dynamic. Furthermore, her “disease” is a tie-in to her old self, but a twist in that no one knows about it outside of Kitana. We know she is aware, thanks to a past trailer.

Why does this matter? In the past, Kitana and Mileena have always had a very contentious relationship, but in the trailer for the new game, we see Kitana trying to help her sister keep her throne and not get exposed to her people. This new dynamic could lead to exciting further changes down the line.

Next up, we have the one and only Scorpion, who also had a bio drop and teased new developments in his new “version”:

Scorpions Mortal Kombat 1 bio is essentially saying he's Kuai Liang…without saying he's Kuai Liang



I assume we'll get a dedicated story trailer soon formally revealing that.

As some have pointed out, Scorpion and Sub-Zero are brothers and are also likely both Kuai Liang, which would be two big changes to their lore. Also, if not obvious, he’s not the man who was cast off to the NetherRealm and brought back as the undead warrior with a desire for vengeance against those who wronged him. Not that this won’t happen in the future, it just hasn’t happened yet.

These changes help paint an excellent picture of what Mortal Kombat 1 will be like. It’s clear that Liu Kang is trying to make a new, more perfect world, but he’s not trying to eliminate all the internal strife and issues that the characters have.

One has to wonder what other changes will be made to characters like Sonya Blade, Johnny Cage, and more.