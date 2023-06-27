Ed Boon Fine With Mortal Kombat Characters Being In Smash Bros

Super Smash Bros is easily one of the biggest franchises that Nintendo offers. It’s the franchise with the title of “best-selling fighting game ever,” and the hype that the series generates with each new character it introduces is literally unparalleled. Just in its last three entries, which introduced the “reveal trailers,” they’ve broken the internet many times over with the reveals of characters like Solid Snake, Sonic The Hedgehog, Mega Man, Ridley, Cloud, Sephiroth, King K. Rool, Steve, and, of course, Sora. Many are already anticipating who might show up next, and the co-creator of Mortal Kombat has some ideas on that front.

Yep, we’re talking about Ed Boon, who, in an interview with Axios, was asked about what characters from Mortal Kombat he would want in the franchise if possible:

“Scorpion. Not even a hesitation,” he said. “I guess if they want two, it would be Scorpion and Sub-Zero.”

Why those two versus someone like Liu Kang, Raiden, Sonya Blade, or Johnny Cage? Well, in Boon’s mind, they are the most iconic characters via their looks. He’s not wrong, as arguably Raiden would be the next one on the list via “unique looks” everyone recognizes. Furthermore, Boon noted that the movesets of the two would be cool in the game, especially Scorpion spearing someone and saying, “GET OVER HERE!!!”

Now, before you start hyping this potential crossover up, it should be noted that Nintendo has never asked for any Mortal Kombat characters. If they had, Boon likely would’ve gotten them in the game by now. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t enter the game next time.

After all, Super Smash Bros has “walked the line” with M-rated characters in the past. The biggest one was Bayonetta, whom even Masahiro Sakurai worried about as they had to both be true to the characters’ “outfit” while not being too M-Rated. Furthermore, with Sephiroth, they weren’t afraid to show off his viciousness in his reveal trailer, even making it look like he skewered Mario at one point. In the Ridley reveal, they had the monster literally “kill” multiple characters before it fought Samus.

They would indeed have to tone down the blood and gory elements of the characters, but that wouldn’t be that hard to do, honestly. At their core, Scorpion and Sub-Zero are martial artists with unique powers, something that can easily fit into Nintendo’s fighting game.

But with no clear indication of another Smash Bros title being worked on yet, we’ll have to simply hope that one of these characters will show up eventually.