Nintendo Will Flood The Market With New Console To Avoid Scalpers

We saw a very interesting launch of this current-generation platform for Sony and Microsoft. The release happened during the pandemic with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The world was out of whack as we dealt with the health scare. For gamers, it was a tough go obtaining these consoles as they were quickly picked up by scalpers and flipped online for some significant profits. In the future, Nintendo is charting out plans to avoid this issue with the Nintendo Switch successor.

Thanks to a report from VGC, we discovered that a recent General Meeting of Shareholders had a Q&A section. During this session, Nintendo was asked about ensuring gamers can get their hands on the next console without resorting to scalpers. According to Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, they recognize the importance of producing the console in mass. As a result, the plans right now seem to be producing as many console units as possible to ensure that they have enough to reach the hands of consumers at launch. Afterward, they will consider if any other possible measures could be taken.

So the game plan would flood the market with the console, which might help prevent the new console from quickly being purchased and flipped. Of course, this is rather common regardless of the current conditions worldwide. With anything that is high in demand, there will be those to purchase stock and sell for an inflated price. The only difference we saw between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S was the fact that manufacturing was tough due to the pandemic. Factories were shut down, and then shipping these units out was another obstacle.

We shouldn’t see this happen with the Nintendo Switch successor. Likewise, it might not be as big of a demand as we have seen during the past few years. Again, the pandemic caused plenty of markets to drop activities outside of the home. That ultimately forced people to stay indoors, which meant finding a new form of entertainment to help pass the time. So we did see a boom in the video game industry, with more consumers purchasing consoles and games.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any news regarding what the Nintendo Switch successor will be like now. Nintendo has yet to start any marketing on the console unit, so we might not hear anything regarding the new console until sometime next year, 2024.