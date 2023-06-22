Call of Duty Warzone Caldera Is Shutting Down

When Activision introduced Call of Duty Warzone 2, it was a launch that didn’t see the immediate removal of its predecessor. Instead, those who enjoyed Call of Duty Warzone would still get to enjoy the gameplay experience. Really, it was the best of both worlds at that point where players who enjoyed the original experience were not forced into jumping into its successor. Meanwhile, those that wanted the enhanced experience could go through with the latest installment.

Not it looks like the lights and power for Call of Duty Warzone are being cut. After the successor launched, Call of Duty Warzone became known as Call of Duty Warzone Caldera. But soon, it will be removed from the internet as the game’s shutdown date has been unveiled. Thanks to a tweet from the official Call of Duty Twitter account, it was noted that the game would be shutting down on September 21, 2023. So you just have essentially the summer left to get in as many games as you’d like.

As #Warzone moves ahead with exciting new experiences to come, Warzone Caldera will shut down on Sept 21.



All Caldera gameplay, player progression, inventories and online services will expire on that date. Learn more👉 https://t.co/BmN8sEOlZ7 pic.twitter.com/MH83AkeHUl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 22, 2023

A follow-up blog post from the official Call of Duty website once again notes that the shutdown will allow the teams to focus on the latest installment, which should come with plenty of new exciting content for players to go through. Already, there are three battle royale maps, ranked gameplay, and the DMZ beta to participate in. But that still might not be all that enticing for some players that have previously avoided the latest installment to enjoy the original release.

Meanwhile, it’s noted that all the purchased content from Call of Duty Warzone Caldera will remain accessible to the specific associated games. Those, of course, are Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty Vanguard. It’s also noted that the shutdown of Call of Duty Warzone Caldera will have no effect on the content, gameplay, and player progression when it comes to the current Call of Duty Warzone video game installment.

It might be bitter news for some, but hopefully, this will allow even more thrilling content to be added to Call of Duty Warzone down the road. But again, you have until September 21, 2023, to enjoy the original release before it’s officially shut down.