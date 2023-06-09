Is Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Being Rebranded?

Call of Duty: Warzone was a massive hit, bringing a free-to-play Call of Duty experience into the marketplace. Rather than being strictly tied to any specific title as another game mode to play, Call of Duty: Warzone was a title that could be downloaded by players and enjoyed completely for free. So while fans quickly took to this battle royale experience, it wouldn’t be too long before it received a sequel.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has already been released, giving fans more of the battle royale experience. Essentially, this game was an overhaul to the already established Warzone experience. Players were getting some tweaks to the visuals and mechanics, which made the game a bit more appealing to jump onto after it was released. But rather than kill off Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision simply rebranded so those that enjoyed the game could still play it either solo or with their friends.

That original video game is now called Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera. It gives you the original experience, while the new current version of the game is titled Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. But now it looks like there are some recent efforts to drop the 2.0 from the name. Thanks to a report from Destructoid, we’re finding out that the marketing materials for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 are just being dubbed Call of Duty: Warzone. We’re not sure if this is a gradual change that the team is hopeful players will just start referring to or if there will be an official announcement alerting of the new name change.

Set your coordinates for Vondel – a brand-new mid-sized map coming to Call of Duty #Warzone Season 04 on June 14 📍



Available for Resurgence and DMZ, at launch and Battle Royale in-season🎮 pic.twitter.com/JeUQwhjyVq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 8, 2023

At any rate, it’s an interesting move and one that might make sense. After all, the original game is already dubbed Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera, so the original title might just get slapped onto this current iteration of the Call of Duty battle royale experience.

The latest marketing materials to come out for the game are centered around Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 season 4. A new map is coming into the game, which is called Vodel. You can even get a look at the new map in the tweet from the official Call of Duty Twitter account above. Meanwhile, for those who have yet to dabble into this game, currently, players can give it a download right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.