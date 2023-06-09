Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Confirmed Here’s What You Need To Know

Tekken fans eagerly await the launch of the next mainline installment, and we know Tekken 8 is currently in the works. While the game is not set for release, we will have a closed network test soon. Some players will get a chance to try this game out for themselves. Thanks to a new video upload on YouTube, Bandai Namco Studios is alerting fans that they can try the game out. Fortunately, we have all the details you need to know right here.

If you’re interested in the next Tekken game, then here’s what you need to know for the upcoming closed network test. For starters, you need to sign up to get a chance to earn a spot in two sessions that will be happening for the game. You can sign up for the test right here, while below, we’ll list down the currently set closed network test schedule.

PlayStation 5 Early Access

July 21, 2023, at 1 am to July 24, 2023 at 12 am PDT

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Steam

July 28, 2023, at 1 am to July 31, 2023, at 12 am PDT

It’s worth noting that the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam access to the game will be lost for two specific dates and times for maintenance. Currently, server maintenance is set for July 21, 1 pm – 4 pm PDT, and July 29, 1 am – 4 am PDT. So during that brief gap of time, you won’t be able to gain access to the closed network test.

With that said, there is only one game mode available, and that’s Ranked Matches, with a cap of up to 10 ranks available. Meanwhile, it’s noted that there is support for cross-platform matchmaking. So you’ll be placed in competitive matches throughout this closed network test.

This closed network test has sixteen total playable characters to pick from. You’ll find that this test will include the following character below to choose from.

Playable Characters

Kazuya

Jin

King

Jun

Paul

Law

Jack-8

Lars

Xiaoyu

Nina

Leroy

Asuka

Lili

Hwoarang

Bryan

Claudio

Additionally, we know that there will be five playable stages which are Urban Square (Evening), Yakushima, Rebel Hangar, Sanctum, and Arena. But again, we don’t have a specific release date just yet for the full game. The purpose of the test is to monitor the gameplay experience, which feedback will help adjust the battle system. However, while we don’t have a release date just yet for Tekken 8, we know that the game will be released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.